The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,135 VND per USD on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on November 5, unchanged from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,829 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,440 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at some commercial banks slightly decreased.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on November 4.Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.Techcombank pushed both rates down 1 VND to 23,130 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD (selling)./.