Reference exchange rate stays unchanged
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on November 5, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,829 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,440 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,110 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on November 4.
Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD.
Techcombank pushed both rates down 1 VND to 23,130 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD (selling)./.