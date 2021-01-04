Business Doosan Vina to complete order for Japanese partner by February Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam (Doosan Vina) is projected to complete order for components of biomass power plants using the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology to Japan’s Sodegaura Biomass Power Plant by February.

Business Construction of Long Thanh airport to begin on January 5 The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) plans to start work on the first detail of the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai on January 5.

Business Stock market hits records in COVID-19 year on rising optimism Vietnam’s stock market has posted record highs as the Government’s stimulus measures and good control of the coronavirus outbreak are turbo-charging the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic, according to insiders.

Business Prompt action needed to seize opportunities, navigate challenges under RCEP The recently-signed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) presents both opportunities and challenges to Vietnamese businesses, making prompt action crucial to address existing weaknesses and capitalise on deal-generated advantages.