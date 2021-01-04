Reference exchange rate unchanged after holiday
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on January 4, unchanged from the last working day before the New Year holiday.
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on January 4, unchanged from the last working day before the New Year holiday (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,131 VND per USD on January 4, unchanged from the last working day before the New Year holiday.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,824 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,437 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks remain stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD, both unchanged from December 31.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,010 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,190 VND/USD.
Similarly, the rates at Vietinbank remain unchanged from December 31 at 22,960 VND/USD (buying) and 23,195 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from December 28-31, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend, ending the week 18 VND lower than at the week’s beginning./.