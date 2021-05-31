Reference exchange rate unchanged at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,135 VND per USD on May 31, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (May 28).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial bank during the day is 23,830 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,430 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,915 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,145 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from May 28.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,945 (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank also maintained the same rates as on May 28 at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,145 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from May 24 to 28, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend and ended the week losing 25 VND per USD./.