Reference exchange rate unchanged at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 9, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (January 6).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 9, unchanged from the last working day of previous week (January 6).
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,785 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,425 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose compared to the end of transactions on January 6.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,340 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,620 VND/USD, both up 15 VND from the end of January 6.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,290 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD./.