State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on April 27 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,135 VND/USD on April 27, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,828 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,428 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,810 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,120 VND/USD, both unchanged from April 26.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,840 VND/USD (buying) and 23,120 VND/USD (selling)./.