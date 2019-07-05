Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,061 VND/USD on the morning of July 28, unchanged from the previous day.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,752 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,369 VND/USD.At 8:15, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from the same time on July 4 at 23,190 VND/USD (buying) and at 23,310 VND/USD (selling).BIDV posted the buying rate at 23,190 VND/USD, up by 5 VND from the same time the day ago, and the selling rate at 23,310 VND/USD, up by 15 VND.Techcombank raised the buying rate by 5 VND to 23,170 VND/USD, and cut the selling rate by 5 VND to 23,310 VND/USD (selling).-VNA