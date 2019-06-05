The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,052 VND per USD on June 5 (Photo: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,052 VND per USD on June 5, unchanged from the previous day (June 4).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,743 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,360 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw little change from June 4.At 8:15am, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 23,340 VND/USD (buying) and 23,460 VND/USD (selling).Techcombank also maintained both rates at the same level as on June 4, at 23,330 VND/USD (buying) and 23,470 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut 5 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,345 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,465 VND/USD.-VNA