Reference exchange rate unchanged on June 8
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,057 VND/USD on June 8, unchanged from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,748 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,365 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw a slight rise.
At 8:45 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the rates at the end of June 7.
BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD and the buying rate at 23,330 VND/USD./.