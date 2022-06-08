Business Solutions proposed to improve int’l railway transport service The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors and localities in considering and handling recommendations of the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) on how to better the capacity of international railway transport serving import and export activities.

Business Vietnam’s rubber exports rise sharply Vietnam exported around 110,000 tonnes of rubber worth 181 million USD in May, up 40.4 percent in volume and 27.9 percent in value against the previous month.

Business Vietnamese businesses attend Seoul Food 2022 Twenty Vietnamese enterprises are participating in Seoul Food 2022, which kicked off at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) on June 7.

Business Hanoi Association of Main Industrial Products seeks cooperation opportunities with Italy Cooperation opportunities between Hanoi’s businesses that offer main industrial products and Italian enterprises were highlighted at a conference in the capital city on June 7.