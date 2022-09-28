Business Hanoi holds trade fair to promote OCOP products A week-long event to introduce and sell goods under the ‘One Commune, One Product’ (OCOP) programme is taking place at the centre of culture, information and sports of Hanoi’s Thanh Tri district.

Business Foreign investment disbursement hits record high in nine months Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first nine months of this year reached 15.4 billion USD, up 16.2 % year-on-year and marking a record high, a report from the Foreign Investment Department (FIA) has shown.

Business Vietnam, Cuba to enhance trade, investment ties Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi held a working session with Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz in Hanoi on September 27.

Business Low input material price to support profit margins of plastic businesses Vietnam is currently heavily dependent on the import of PVC resins - input materials in the construction plastic production chain. In the second half of this year and 2023, Vietcombank Securities Co (VCBS) forecasts that a low PVC price will support profit margins of businesses.