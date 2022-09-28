Reference exchange rate unchanged on September 28
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,346 VND/USD on September 28, unchanged from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,046 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,646 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks showed an upward trend.
At 8:36am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,605 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,885 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of September 27.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,565 VND/USD (buying) and 23,875 VND/USD (selling)./.