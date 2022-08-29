Business Investors satisfied with Quang Ninh performance during COVID-19 Up to 81.6% of domestic private firms and 100% of foreign investors in Quang Ninh felt satisfied with the northern province Quang Ninh’s response to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PCI 2021 survey, attesting to the locality’s efforts to assist them in all fields.

Business Record rise seen in number of new, resuming firms in 8 months Record rise was seen in the number of newly-established firms and those returning to the market in the first eight months of this year thanks to a surge in August’s figures, according to the Business Registration Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Vietnam’s economic recovery to accelerate remarkably in H2 Vietnam’s economic recovery will be stronger in the second half of 2022, particularly as the country resumed its tourism activities after a two-year closure, according to Standard Chartered’s latest Vietnam report.

Business Hai Phong city moves to lure more investment Various investment promotion activities have been organised recently by authorities of Hai Phong to popularise the northern city as a dynamic and potential destination for investors.