The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,211 VND/USD on August 29, up 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 26).
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,211 VND/USD on August 29, up 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 26).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,907 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,515 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks saw fluctuations.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,240 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,479 VND/USD, down 20 VND and up 9 VND from August 26, respectively.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,280 VND/USD (buying) and 23,560 VND/USD (selling)./.