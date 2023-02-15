Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on Feb. 15
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,631 VND/USD on February 15, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,812 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,450 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks fluctuated variably.
At 8:40 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,405 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,775 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of February 14.
On the contrary, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND, listing at 23,450 VND/USD (buying) and 23,750 VND/USD (selling)./.