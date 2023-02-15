Business Minister asks India to open market for farm produce Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien received Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya in Hanoi on February 14, during which Dien proposed that the Indian side speed up the opening of its market for Vietnamese farm produce and fresh fruits.

Business Vietnamese, Dutch firms look to step up business cooperation The Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV) and the Netherlands-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) have jointly hosted a get-together in Amsterdam for representatives of Dutch businesses operating in Vietnam and Vietnamese firms investing in the Netherlands.

Videos Developing ancient Shan Tuyet tea brands At an altitude of some 1,800 metres above sea level, Ta Xua commune in Bac Yen district, Son La province, is home to a rare and valuable type of ancient tea called Shan Tuyet. Local authorities and tea growers are now working to promote the tea brand among domestic and foreign consumers.