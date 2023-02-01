Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on February 1
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,610 VND/USD on February 1, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,790 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,491 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks dropped.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,230 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of January 31.
BIDV reduced both rates by 20 VND to 23,300 VND/USD (buying) and 23,600 VND/USD (selling)./.