Business Border trade up in Lao Cai province The northern province of Lao Cai has recorded vibrant import and export activities via border gates with China in January, posting 49.5 million USD in turnover from January 1 - 29.

Business Newly-established businesses drop nearly 17% in January There were 10,800 newly-registered enterprises with total registered capital of 99.1 trillion VND (4.22 million USD) in January 2023, representing respective decreases of 16.6% and 48.5% over the same period last year.

Business Mong Cai international border gate busy after Tet holiday Import-export activities at the Mong Cai International Border Gate have turned busy as the border gate reopened on January 28 after 7-day closure for Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration.