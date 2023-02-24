Business HCM City eyes boosting agriculture, trade with Canadian province of Nova Scotia Ho Chi Minh City and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have the potential and advantages to boost cooperation in areas, particularly hi-tech agriculture, and trade of aquaculture products, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said during his meeting with Nova Scotia’s Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Steve Craig.

Business Kien Giang’s export turnover soars 98.6% in February The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang export value in February was estimated at 71 million USD, a rise of 98.6% compared to the previous month and up 63.9% year on year, the provincial Department of Industry and Trade has reported.

Business EV charging operator EBOOST receives foreign funding Vietnam’s electrical vehicle (EV) charging operator EBOOST has announced an investment from the Singapore-based Southeast Asia Clean Energy Facility (SEACEF), which is managed by Clime Capital, to expand its network in Vietnam.

Business Ministry assists exporters in optimising foreign distribution channels The distribution systems of foreign retailers have become an effective and sustainable export channel, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to support domestic firms to make the most of this channel, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.