Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on February 24
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,642 VND/USD on February 24, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,824 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,459 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks increased.
At 8:15am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,665 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,965 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of February 23.
Vietcombank also raised both rates by 10 VND to 23,630 VND/USD (buying) and 24,000 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 20-24, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday and down on the next two days before going up again on Friday. It ended the week down 4 VND./.