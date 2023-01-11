Business Finance Ministry creates favourable conditions for FDI companies: Minister Vietnam’s Finance Ministry will continue to create favourable conditions for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to operate effectively and sustainably in the country, Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc said on January 10 when meeting Samsung Electronics President and Chief Financial Officer Park Hark-kyu.

Business Vietnam posts all-time high auto imports in 2022 Vietnam posted an all-time high import of automobiles with 173,467 units valued at 3.84 billion USD last year, surpassing the previous record of about 160,000 units in 2021, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam looks to boost trade with China’s special administrative region A workshop discussing measures to promote business cooperation between Vietnam and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) of China was held in Hanoi on January 10.