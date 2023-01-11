Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on January 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,604 VND/USD on January 11, up 1 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,604 VND/USD on January 11, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,784 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,424 VND/USD.
At commercial banks, the opening-hour rates declined.
At 8:15 am, Vietinbank listed the buying rate at 23,290 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD, both down 40 VND from the end of January 10.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,260 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,610 VND/USD./.