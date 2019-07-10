Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was revised up to 23,079 VND per USD on July 10, an increase of 1 VND from the previous day (July 9).With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,771 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,387 VND/USD.Meanwhile, the opening hour rates at commercial banks went down.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,290 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the same time on July 9.BIDV also cut 20 VND from both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,165 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,285 VND/USD.Techcombank reduced both rates by 20 VND to 23,150 VND/USD (buying) and 23,290 VND/USD (selling).-VNA.