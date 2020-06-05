Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on June 5
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on June 5, up 1 VND from the previous day.
A transaction office of BIDV (Source: BIDV)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on June 5, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,942 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,547 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks were stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,350 VND/USD, unchanged from June 3.
At BIDV, both rates also remained the same from yesterday at 23,170 VND/USD (buying) and 23,350 VND/USD (selling).
Techcombank adjusted both rates down 4 VND to 23,152 VND/USD (buying) and 23,352 VND/USD (selling)./.