Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 24
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,260 VND per USD on March 24, up 1 VND from the previous day, the eighth consecutive upward adjustment.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Source: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,957 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,562 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong rises.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,570 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,760 VND/USD, up 30 VND from March 23.
BIDV raised both rates by 20 VND to 23,590 VND/USD (buying) and 23,750 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 175 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,565 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,725 VND/USD./.