Business Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market and the macro-economy.

Business Vietnam calls for investment in fruit, vegetable processing Vietnam is in need of major investors in fruit and vegetable production in order to boost processing, especially in the packaging and post-processing stages, to preserve products for longer and enhance their value.

Business Businesses seek measures to cope with COVID-19 Local enterprises have sought ways to cope with the novel coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) instead of suspending business or scaling back.

Business SCIC sells out stakes at civil engineering construction firm The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has sold out its 17.56 million shares at the Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 5 (CIENCO 5), gaining over 342 billion VND (14.5 million USD).