Business Vinh Long to have five industrial zones by 2025 South Vinh Long province has announced plans to develop five industrial zones in 2021-25 with a total area of 1,700 ha.

Business Vietnam remains attractive destination for US investors Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung on March 8 had a working session with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and representatives from 50 US firms operating in Vietnam.

Business Republic of Korea wants to invest in industrial park in Long An The Republic of Korea (RoK) wishes to invest in building an industrial park for Korean firms with an area of 50 hectares and set up a service support centre for foreign enterprises to facilitate their operations.