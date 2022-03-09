Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 9
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,172 VND/USD on March 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,172 VND/USD on March 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 23,867 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,476 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,680 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,990 VND/USD.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,705 VND/USD (buying) and 22,985 VND/USD (selling)./.