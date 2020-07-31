Reference exchange rate up 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,213 VND per USD on July 31, up 1 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,213 VND per USD on July 31, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,909 VND/USD and the floor rate at 22,516 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 30.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 23,090 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD.
Both rates at Techcombank also remained unchanged at 23,068 VND/USD (buying) and 23,268 VND/USD (selling)./.