Business Vietnam to post world’s fifth-highest economic growth: WB Vietnam is projected to be the fifth highest-growing economy in the world this year and the country has a unique opportunity to increase its footprint in the global economy in both trade and investment, Stefanie Stallmeister, World Bank Acting Country Director for Vietnam, has said.

Business Vietnam, New Zealand target 1.7 billion USD in trade in 2020 Trade between Vietnam and New Zealand tripled over the last decade, from 320 million USD in 2009 to over 1 billion USD in 2018, and the figure is expected to hit 1.7 billion USD this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnamese goods face tough road to foreign markets due to trade remedies With an array of free trade agreements (FTAs) inked and coming into force, countries around the world have also increased technical barriers to protect their domestic industries, exposing many Vietnamese businesses to the risk of losing markets if they lack thorough preparations.

Business Hanoi firms to apply e-invoices from late September The Hanoi Department of Taxation has worked with software solution providers to support businesses in introducing e-invoices, towards the target that all local companies will switch to e-invoices from late September.