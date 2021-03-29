Reference exchange rate up 1 VND
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,231 VND/USD on March 29, up 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (March 26).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,927 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,536 VND/USD.
The rates at commercial banks fluctuate slightly.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the same time on March 26.
BIDV also cut both rates by 5 VND, with the buying rate listed at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD.
Vietinbank raised both rates by 2 VND to 22,930 VND/USD (buying) and 23,180 VND/USD (selling)./.