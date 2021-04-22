Business HCM City continues to fight smuggling, trade fraud Ho Chi Minh City is to step up efforts in inspections to prevent trade fraud and smuggling after some of its inspections were suspended due to COVID-19, said Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Thi Thang.

Business Securities firms report improved results in Q1 Recently released financial reports show the earnings of securities companies were positive in the first quarter of 2021.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021 is estimated to rise 4.48 percent, higher than 3.68 percent recorded in the same period last year.

Business Vietnam welcomes FDI in production of medical equipment: trade officer Vietnam has rolled out the red carpet for foreign investors, including those from ASEAN member states, to land investment in the field of advanced medical equipment, said Counselor Nguyen Manh Hung at the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany.