The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,183 VND per USD on April 22, up 1 VND from April 20.
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,183 VND per USD on April 22, up 1 VND from April 20.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,878 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,487 VND/USD.
The rates listed at major commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND, listing at 22,975 VND/USD (buying) and 23,175 VND/USD (selling).
Vietinbank cut the buying and selling rates by 2 VND and 12 VND, listing at 22,968 VND/USD and 23,168 VND/USD, respectively.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,170 VND/USD./.
