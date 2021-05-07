The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on May 7 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,179 VND per USD on May 7, up 1 VND from the rate on the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,874 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,484 VND/USD.

The rates listed at commercial banks saw fluctuations.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD, both rising 10 VND from May 6.

Meanwhile, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the previous day, listing the buying rate at 22,965 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,165 VND/USD.

Similarly, Vietinbank maintained both rates at 22,955 VND/USD (buying) and 23,165 VND/USD (selling)./.