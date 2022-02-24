Reference exchange rate up 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,131 VND/USD on February 24, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,825 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,437 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,650 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,960 VND/USD, unchanged from February 23.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged from the previous day at 22,680 VND/USD (buying) and 22,960 VND/USD (selling)./.