Business Visa, VNPAY join hands to speed up digital payments in Vietnam Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, and VNPAY, Vietnam’s prominent fintech company, inked a strategic partnership to enhance the digital payments experience in Vietnam during a ceremony held in Hanoi on February 23.

