Reference exchange rate up 1 VND hinh anh 1The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,131 VND/USD on February 24 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,131 VND/USD on February 24, up 1 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of  +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,825 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,437 VND/USD.

The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.

At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,650 VND/USD and the selling rate 22,960 VND/USD, unchanged from February 23.

BIDV also kept both rates unchanged from the previous day at 22,680 VND/USD  (buying) and  22,960 VND/USD (selling)./.
VNA