Reference exchange rate up 1 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,176 VND/USD on August 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,871 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,480 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks rose.
At 8:27am, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,255 VND/USD (buying) and 23,535 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,220 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,530 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 8./.