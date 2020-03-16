Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on March 16, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 13).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,918 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,526 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw little fluctuation.
At 8:25 am, the rates listed at Vietcombank stayed unchanged from March 13, at 23,120 VND/USD (buying) and 23,290 VND/USD (selling).
BIDV also kept both rates at the same levels as on March 13, at 23,150 VND/USD (buying) and 23,290 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Techcombank added 10 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,300 VND/USD.
During the week from March 9 to 13, the daily reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week up 17 VND.
The rates listed by commercial banks also ended the week down compared to the beginning of the week./.