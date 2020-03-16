Business Can Tho city solicits investment in housing Can Tho city, the most developed locality in the Mekong Delta, continues to seek investment in housing projects.

Business Rubber Group plans to build three processing plants in northern region The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group (VRG) will invest in three more processing factories in the northern region as the rubber output is expected to increase in the coming time.

Business Association calls for measures to revive property market The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has called on the Government to resolve problems related to legal and administrative procedures and access to funding and cut lending interest rates to revive the property market.