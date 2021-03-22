Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 22 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 22, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 19).
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,955 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,165 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from March 19.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,970 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD.
Vietinbank maintained both rates at 22,923 VND/USD (buying) and 23,173 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 15-19, the daily reference exchange rate ended the week down 5 VND from the rate on Monday (March 15)./.