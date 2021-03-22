Business Hanoi strives to have 900 firms in supporting industries Hanoi has set a target of having 900 businesses operating in supporting industries this year, with 300 eligible to join global production networks of multinational groups in Vietnam.

Business Infographic Modes of non-cash payment in Vietnam Non-cash payments have increased sharply in Vietnam, especially through mobile devices and the internet, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Ho Chi Minh City eyes 108 billion USD in exports by 2030 Ho Chi Minh City is striving to earn 70 billion USD in export turnover by 2025 and 108 billion USD by 2030, and maintain an average annual export growth of 9 percent during 2026-2030.

Business E-commerce – lifebuoy helping businesses overcome market fluctuations: workshop E-commerce has created a new tendency for production, business and export activities, and been serving as a lifebuoy for many enterprises to overcome difficulties of market fluctuations, heard a workshop on Vietnam’s e-commerce trends on March 20.