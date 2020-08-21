Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on August 21
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,210 VND per USD on August 21, up 10 VND from the previous day.
Transactions at Vietcombank (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,906 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,514 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:10 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 20.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 17 to 21, the daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up on Monday but then turned around to go down for most of the week before being raised again on Friday. It ended the week 4 VND lower than the Monday rate.
The rates listed at commercial banks stayed stable throughout the week and ended at either the same or lower than the rates at the week’s beginning./.