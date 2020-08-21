Business Foreign firms optimistic about Vietnam’s economic recovery Foreign corporate executives remain optimistic about Vietnam’s economic prospects despite the new COVID-19 outbreak that prompted the imposition of social distancing in some localities, especially in the central city of Da Nang.

Business HCM City strives to speed up public investment disbursement Ho Chi Minh City had disbursed nearly 20.06 trillion VND (865.4 million USD) in public investment or 47.6 percent of the plan for the whole year as of the end of July, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Travel Ha Long city boasts advantages in developing night-time economy With the necessary infrastructure, attractive tour packages, and high-quality shopping services, Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh possesses a host of advantages to develop its night-time economy, especially tourism.