Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on February 18
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,132 VND per USD on February 18, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,826 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,438 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at some commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,880 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,090 VND/USD, both unchanged from February 17.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 22,900 VND/USD (buying) and 23,100 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted both rates up by 18 VND to 22,858 VND/USD (buying) and 23,105 VND/USD (selling)./.