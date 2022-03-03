Reference exchange rate up 10 VND on March 3
The daily reference exchange for the US dollar is set at 23,143 VND/USD on March 3. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange for the US dollar at 23,143 VND/USD on March 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,837 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,449 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased again.
At 8:30am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,980 VND/USD, both up 25 VND from March 2.
Meanwhile, BIDV also raised both rates by 25 VND, at 22,700 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling)./.