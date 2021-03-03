Reference exchange rate up 10 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,161 VND per USD on March 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,161 VND per USD on March 3, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,855 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,466 VND/USD.
The rates listed by commercial banks remain stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,910 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,120 VND/USD, unchanged from March 2.
Similarly, BIDV kept both rates unchanged at 22,925 VND/USD (buying) and 23,125 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietinbank adjusted both rates down 5 VND to 22,883 VND/USD (buying) and 23,123 VND/USD (selling)./.