Business Binh Duong secures 301.5 million USD in FDI in two months Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to the southern province of Binh Duong during January-February topped 301.5 million USD, a year-on-year increase of 63 percent, the provincial People’s Committee said on March 2.

Business Vietjet Air to resume flights to Van Don airport from March 3 Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced that it will resume its flights to Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 3 after the airport is allowed to reopen on March 2.

Business Gov't ensures dual targets of pandemic prevention, economic development The COVID-19 prevention and control work needs to ensure the twin targets of pandemic prevention and economic recovery and development so as not to affect production and business activities, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said at the Government’s regular press conference on March 2.