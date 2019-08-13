Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

- The daily reference exchange rate was adjusted up 11 VND to 23,111 VND per USD on August 13.With the current trading band of /- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,804 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,418 VND/USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations compared to August 12.At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,260 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.Meanwhile, the rates at BIDV were adjusted up 5 VND to 23,145 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).Similarly, Techcombank added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD.-VNA