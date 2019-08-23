The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,127 VND per USD on August 23, up 11 VND from the previous day (August 22) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The daily reference exchange rate was set at 23,127 VND per USD on August 23, up 11 VND from the previous day (August 22).



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,820 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,443 VND/USD.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD, unchanged from August 22.



Meanwhile, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 23,145 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,265 VND/USD.



On the contrary, Techcombank cut both rates by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 23,129 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,269 VND/USD.



During the week from August 19 to 23, the daily reference exchange rate for USD/VND was up on Monday but turned around to drop for the next three days before going up again on the last day of the week. It ended the week 5 VND higher than the rate on Monday.



The rates at commercial banks ended the week mostly lower than on the week’s first day.-VNA