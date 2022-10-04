Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on October 4
The State Bank of Vietnam sets daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,423 VND/USD on October 4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,423 VND/USD on October 4, up 11 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,125 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,720 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening-hour rates at many commercial banks dropped.
At 8:40am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,750 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,030 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from the end of October 3.
Meanwhile Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,730 VND/USD (buying) and 24,040 VND/USD (selling)./.