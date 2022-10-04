Business Infographic Nine month GDP up 8.83 percent Vietnam’s GDP grew by 8.83% in the first nine months of 2022, the highest increase in the period of 2011-2022.

Business Foreign newspapers highlight Vietnam’s economic outlook Foreign newspapers have highlighted Vietnam’s impressive success after the World Bank (WB) forecast that its economy will lead Asia with a growth rate of 7.2% this year, up from the previous forecast of 5.3% in April.

Business Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 to open in HCM City The Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from November 28 to 30 to promote sustainable development cooperation between Vietnam and the EU via comprehensive dialogues, investment, transfer of expertise and technology, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference in Hanoi on October 3.

Business Credit growth cap remains indispensable for macroeconomic stability Businesses have faced difficulties in access to capital and commercial banks want to be able to lend freely to meet market demand. However, experts said the imposition of the credit growth cap is still necessary to keep the country’s macro economy stable in the short run.