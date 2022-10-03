Business HCM City’s nine-month budget revenue soars Ho Chi Minh City has collected more than 349.9 trillion VND (14.64 billion USD) in State budget revenue in the first nine months of this year, up 27.7% year-on-year, on the back of soaring revenue from real estate and crude oil, according to data from the municipal statistics office.

Business PVEP’s revenue exceeds yearly plan by 35% The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) reported total revenue of 34.5 trillion VND (nearly 1.45 billion USD) in the first nine months of 2022, surpassing the yearly plan by 35%.

Business E-commerce needs better legal framework to prevent tax loss: insiders The fast-growing e-commerce sector is making big money but its tax payments are not commensurate with its revenues, exposing the need for a better tax policy to prevent losses, according to insiders.