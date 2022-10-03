Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,412 VND/USD on October 3, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 30).
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 23,412 VND/USD on October 3 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,412 VND/USD on October 3, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 30).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,114 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,709 VND/USD.
On the contrary, the opening-hour rates at many commercial banks dropped.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,720 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,000 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the end of September 30.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,700 VND/USD (buying) and 24,010 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from September 26-30, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar followed an upward trend for most of the week, gaining 66 VND at the end of the week./.