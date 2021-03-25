Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on March 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on March 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on March 25, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,914 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,523 VND/USD.
The rates listed by major commercial banks saw slight increases.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,170 VND/USD, unchanged from March 24.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,980 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,180 VND/USD.
Similarly, Vietinbank also revised up both rates by 5 VND, listing at 22,930 VND/USD (buying) and 23,180 VND/USD (selling)./.