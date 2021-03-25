Business Quang Ninh to spend nearly 2.53 billion USD on infrastructure development The northern province of Quang Ninh will set aside 58.7 trillion VND (2.53 billion USD) to develop modern and synchronous infrastructure during 2021-2025 to lure more investment, heard a meeting of the provincial People’s Council held on March 24.

Business Experts: RCEP offers easier rules of origin for Vietnam’s exports The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) could bring substantial benefits to Vietnam’s exports thanks to easier rules of origin compared to other free trade agreements, mostly apparel, farm produce, and aquatic products, experts have said.

Business Airlines adding flights for Reunification Day - May Day holiday Domestic airlines announced on March 24 that they will increase the number of flights to meet travel demand during the Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday.