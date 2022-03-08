Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,171 VND/USD on March 8, up 12 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,866 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,475 VND/USD.



The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.



At 8:25am, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from late March 7 at 22,680 VND/USD (buying) and 22,990 VND/USD (selling).

BIDV also maintained both rates at the same level as at the end of the March 7 session at 22,705 /USD (buying) and 22,985 VND/USD (selling)./.