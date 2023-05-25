Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on May 25
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,696 VND/USD on May 25, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,880 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,511 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 9:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,270 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,640 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the end of May 24.
Meanwhile, BIDV cut the buying rate by 20 VND to 23,320 VND/USD and the selling rate by 35 VND to 23,620 VND/USD./.