Business European enterprises optimistic about Vietnam’s economy: EuroCham European firms have shown their optimism about the Vietnamese economy, which is recovering strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) Nguyen Hai Minh has said.

Business Vinfast expands cooperation with Japanese electronics company in EV manufacturing VinFast, Vietnam’s first global EV maker, and Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan’s premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced on September 26 that they are expanding their collaboration agreement to include automotive technology development of electric vehicles (EVs) and delivery of system components.

Business Garment, textile, footwear industries face declining in orders Enterprises in the textile, garment and footwear industries are facing a decrease in orders through the rest of this year and possibly into the next year.

Business Green building aims to facilitate green practices in construction sector The Vietnam Green Building Week 2022, slated for October 13 - 14, is set to promote dialogue and multidimensional cooperation to facilitate green practices in the construction sector.