Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on September 27
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,346 VND/USD on September 27, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,046 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,646 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks showed an upward trend.
BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,580 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,860 VND/USD, both up 5 VND.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank raised both rates by 25 VND, at 23,560 VND/USD (buying) and 23,870 VND/USD (selling)./.