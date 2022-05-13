Reference exchange rate up 12 VND
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar was set at 23,163 VND/USD on May 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,163 VND/USD on May 13, up 12 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,856 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,456 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw a strong rise.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,230 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, BIDV added 40 VND to both rates, listing at 22,950 VND/USD (buying) and 23,230 VND/USD (selling)./.