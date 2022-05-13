Business PM Pham Minh Chinh meets US business community Cooperation activities between Vietnam and the US continue to develop deeply in all fields, particularly in investment and finance, with businesses of the two countries playing a very important role, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Business PM proposes more US financial support for clean energy, climate change response Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Scott A. Nathan on May 12 (US time) as part of his trip to the US.

Business US partners interested in Vietnam’s energy development orientations Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on May 11 (local time) accompanied Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in many activities in the US, including meetings with US partners operating in the field of energy.

Business Vietnamese, US firms get investment registration certificate for LNG terminal project PetroVietnam Gas JSC (PV Gas) and the AES Corporation of the US have been granted an investment certificate and a business registration certificate for the Son My liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal project.