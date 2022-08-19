Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on August 19
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,205 VND/USD on August 19, up 13 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,205 VND/USD on August 19. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,900 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,510 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks either stayed stable or dropped slightly.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,235 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,545 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of August 18.
BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,260 VND/USD (buying) and 23,540 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 15-19, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar generally followed an upward trend. It ended the week up 45 VND./.