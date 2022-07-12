Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on July 12
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,183 VND/USD on July 12, up 13 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,877 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,489 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks remained stable.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,180 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,490 VND/USD, both unchanged from July 11.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,210 VND/USD (buying) and 23,490 VND/USD (selling)./.