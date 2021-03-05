Reference exchange rate up 14 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND per USD on March 5, up 14 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND per USD on March 5, up 14 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,860 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,471 VND/USD.
The rates listed by commercial banks saw slight adjustments.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,110 VND/USD, unchanged from March 4.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,925 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,125 VND/USD.
Similarly, Vietinbank adjusted both rates up 5 VND to 22,883 VND/USD (buying) and 23,123 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from March 1-5, the daily reference exchange rate mostly followed an upward trend except for March 4. It ended the week up 21 VND from the rate on Monday./.