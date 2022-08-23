Reference exchange rate up 15 USD
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,237 VND/USD on August 23, up 15 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,237 VND/USD on August 23, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,934 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,539 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks increased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,240 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,550 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of August 22.
BIDV also raised both rates by 5 VND to 23,270 VND/USD (buying) and 23,550 VND/USD (selling)./.