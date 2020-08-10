Reference exchange rate up 15 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,215 VND per USD on August 10, up 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 7).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,903 VND/USD and the floor rate, 22,511 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,060 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,270 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 7.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, at 23,085 VND/USD (buying) and 23,265 VND/USD (selling).
The rates at Techcombank remained at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling), the same as on August 7.
During the week from August 3 to 7, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend for most of the week except for Tuesday, ending the week 7 VND lower than on Monday.
The rates listed at commercial banks fluctuated during the week but also ended the week either unchanged or lower than those listed on Monday./.