Business UKVFTA - a boost to Vietnam-UK trade After the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) took effect on December 31, 2020, both sides saw impressive growth in their two-way trade though exports faced formidable challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Long An international port to be expanded Dong Tam Group (DTG) has announced that it is completing the remaining legal procedures for expanding the Long An international port, enabling its berths No. 8 and No.9 to receive 100,000DWT ships.

Business Credit market share of private banks rise Private banks have posted significant growth in credit market share in the past five years.

Business CPI in February highest in 8 years Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February was up 1.52 percent over the previous month and 0.7 percent year on year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).