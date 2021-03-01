Reference exchange rate up 15 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on March 1, up 15 VND from the last working day of the previous week (February 26).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 23,839 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,451 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw a slight increase.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,900 VND/USD, and the selling rate 23,110 VND/USD, up 10 VND from February 26.
BIDV added 5 VND to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,920 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,120 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, the rates at Vietinbank were kept unchanged at 22,873 VND/USD (buying) and 23,113 VND/USD (selling)./.