Reference exchange rate up 15 VND following Fed’s interest rate hike
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,316 VND/USD on September 22, up 15 VND from the previous day, following the Fed’s decision to raise interest rate by 0.75 percentage point.
Hanoi (VNA) -
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,015 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,616 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at some commercial banks increased.
At 8:32am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,560 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,840 VND/USD, up 10 VND from the end of September 21.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,515 VND/USD (buying) and 23,825 VND/USD (selling)./.