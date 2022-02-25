Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on February 25
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,146 VND/USD on February 25, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,825 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,437 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks rose.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,980 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the rates at the end of February 24.
BIDV also raised both rates by 20 VND to 22,700 VND/USD (buying) and 22,980 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from February 21 to 25, the reference exchange rate fluctuated variably but ended the week up 13 VND from the rate on Monday./.