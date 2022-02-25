Business Vietnam, Chinese province eye to build safe export process at border gates Representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade has coordinated with authorities of China’s Yunnan province in holding a teleconference on customs clearance of goods and pandemic prevention and control cooperation at border gates between the two sides.

Business Vietnam’s int’l air routes not affected by Russia - Ukraine tensions: official The international air routes operated by Vietnamese airlines are not affected by tensions in the Russia - Ukraine relations, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Dinh Viet Thang affirmed on February 24.

Business Fast-growing e-commerce fuels delivery service boom in Vietnam Vietnam’s e-commerce has been growing in a robust pace in the wake of COVID-19, fuelling a boom in transport and express delivery services.