Reference exchange rate up 15 VND
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,198 VND/USD on July 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,198 VND/USD on July 13, up 15 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,893 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,502 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at all commercial banks decreased.
At 8:27am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,220 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,530 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from July 12.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,240 VND/USD (buying) and 23,520 VND/USD (selling)./.