Business HCM City to implement transport projects around Tan Son Nhat airport Ho Chi Minh City is finalising procedures to implement some projects around its Tan Son Nhat International Airport in late 2022, aiming to ease traffic congestion in the area and expand traffic connections with Terminal T3 that is scheduled to be put into operation soon to serve about 20 million passengers per year.

Business Kien Giang leverages advantages to lure investment The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang wants to improve investment promotion, focusing on attracting large investors in such sectors as agriculture, industry, services, communications, and marine economy.

Business Infographic Garment-textile exports surge 21.6% in H1 Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit 18.65 billion USD in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Vietnam’s economy back on track for strong recovery: Singaporean daily In an article posted on July 12, The Business Times of Singapore cited some economists' opinions that said Vietnam’s economy is back on track for a strong recovery this year.