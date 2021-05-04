Reference exchange rate up 16 VND after holiday
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND per USD on May 4, up 16 VND from the rate on the last day before the four-day holiday (April 30 to May 3).
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND per USD on May 4, up 16 VND from the rate on the last day before the four-day holiday (April 30 to May 3).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,869 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,479 VND/USD.
The rates listed at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.
At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,940 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,150 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from April 29.
BIDV kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 22,960 VND/USD and the selling rate 23,160 VND/USD.
Meanwhile, Vietinbank also kept both rates unchanged at 22,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,160 VND/USD.
During the week from April 26 to 29, the daily reference exchange rate followed a downward trend and ended the week down 21 VND from the rate at the beginning of the week./.