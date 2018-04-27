The daily reference exchange rate on April 27 is set at 22,539 VND/USD.

(Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

- The State Bank of Vietnam continued to raise the daily reference exchange rate on April 27, setting it at 22,539 VND/USD, up 17 VND from April 26.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,232 VND/USD and the floor rate 21,788 VND/USD.Meanwhile, the opening hour rates at major commercial banks stayed stable or dropped slightly.BIDV kept both rates unchanged from April 26, listing the buying rate at 22,735 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,805 VND/USD.Vietinbank also maintained the same rates as on April 26, at 22,732 VND/USD (buying) and 22,802 VND/USD (selling).Meanwhile, Vietcombank cut both rates by 5 VND, with the buying rate today standing at 22,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,800 VND/USD.The daily reference exchange rate has been on an upward trend this week, rising from 22,507 VND/USD on Monday to 22,539 VND/USD on Friday.However, the rates listed at major commercial banks were rather stable, with the buying rate fluctuating from 22,730 VND/USD to 22,740 VND/USD, and the selling rate hovering around 22,805 VND/USD. -VNA